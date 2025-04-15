ISP Proxies

Experience unmatched speed and reliability with our dedicated ISP proxies from premium ASNs. Get datacenter performance with residential-level stability – plus lifetime IP ownership.

Most popular ISP proxies locations

Access a global network of ethically sourced ISP proxies with pinpoint location accuracy. Get high-speed, stable connections that bypass geo-restrictions effortlessly – ideal for seamless real-time web scraping and automation tasks.

GB

United Kingdom

Flexible ISP proxies pricing

Choose a subscription that suits your use case and get started in minutes.

Which ISP proxy type is most suitable for your business?

From web scraping to multi-account management, selecting the right ISP proxy is key to success. Find the best match for your needs.

Dedicated

Pay per GB

Pay per IP

Type

Dedicated

Shared

Shared

Payment

Number of dedicated IPs

Traffic (bandwidth)

Number of IPs

Use cases

  • Accessing “mission critical” applications
  • Scraping advanced websites
  • Managing multiple eCommerce accounts
  • Analyzing competitors’ development
  • Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
  • Traffic-intensive tasks
  • Accessing websites that require a consistent identity
  • Sneaker copping
  • Analyzing competitors’ development
  • Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
  • Web scraping
  • Traffic-intensive tasks
  • Accessing websites that require a consistent identity
  • Managing multiple eCommerce accounts
  • Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
  • Web scraping

Locations

  • North and South Americas:
    US, CA
  • Europe:
    UK, DE, FR, NL, IT, BE, PL
  • APAC:
    AU, HK, JP, CN
  • North and South Americas:
    US, CA
  • Europe:
    UK, DE, FR, NL, IT, BE, PL
  • APAC:
    AU, HK, JP
  • North and South Americas:
    US
  • Europe:
    UK, DE, FR, BE, PL
  • APAC:
    JP

Protocols

SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)

SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)

SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)

From $2/IP
From $6.5/GB
From $0.35/IP

What is ISP proxy?

ISP proxy is an IP provided by the Internet Service Provider (ISP). This proxy offers a unique blend of benefits, making it ideal for both individuals and businesses seeking the authenticity of residential IPs, along with the stability usually matched with datacenter proxies. Explore our residential proxy network addition with two types of ISP proxies.

Shared ISP

Our Shared ISP with Pay/GB and Pay/IP options offers static residential proxies from Internet Service Providers hosted on servers but recognized by targets as genuine users. You're billed based on usage or IPs, connecting to a rotating IP pool.

Dedicated ISP

Dedicated ISP proxies offer exclusive, non-shared connections with a Pay per IP option. Get access to a specific IP address without sharing it with others and leveraging unlimited traffic.

Popular ISP proxies use cases

Effortlessly collect public data and enhance your competitive advantage by equipping our top-notch ISP proxies, discovering valuable insights along the way.

Social media marketing

Complete various social media automation tasks without encountering blocks or restrictions.

eCommerce management

Escape geo-restrictions and reach all the major online marketplaces around the globe.

Data collection

Run large-scale web scraping while avoiding IP restrictions and CAPTCHAs with reliable ISP proxies.

SEO

Collect precious search engine data, perform keyword analysis, and monitor rankings in various locations.

Price & travel aggregation

Effortlessly gather up-to-the-minute pricing and availability information from numerous websites.

AdTech

Equip ISP proxies and run ad campaign testing, collect competitive insights, and identify bot traffic.

Brand security

Spot trademark violations, report unauthorized use of your brand assets, and stay OG.

Market research

Retrieve regional data for valuable insights, monitor consumer behavior, and examine competitors' advancements.

Simple ISP proxies integration

Seamlessly integrate our ISP and dedicated ISP proxies with various frameworks, including Python Requests, Beautiful Soup, and a range of third-party tools.

Chrome Proxy Extension

Firefox Proxy Add-on

Codes

Headless browsers

Multilogin logo

Multilogin

AdsPower logo

AdsPower

Proxy SwitchyOmega logo

Proxy SwitchyOmega

Frequently asked questions

Do ISPs use proxy servers?

ISPs may use proxy servers for various reasons, including optimizing network performance, improving security, and caching content to reduce bandwidth usage. These proxy servers help manage and route internet traffic efficiently within their networks, enhancing the overall browsing experience for the users.

Are ISP proxies better than residential?

It all depends on the use case. In some cases, residential proxies win over ISP proxies due to their superior anonymity and reliability. However, there’re scenarios where ISP proxies might be more suitable, particularly for tasks that require high speed and a static IP address that lasts longer than 30 minutes.

Does a proxy hide you from your ISP?

A residential proxy is an IP address assigned to a desktop device connected to a residential network. Residential proxy IP addresses can be rotated with each request or at a selected period.


A proxy does not fully hide you from your ISP. When you use a proxy, your internet traffic is routed through the proxy server before reaching its destination, which can hide your IP address from the target you’re trying to access. However, in most scenarios, your internet provider can still see that you’re using a proxy.

What type of IPs do static residential proxies pool consist of?

Currently, we’re offering a shared IP pool. We're offering static (ISP) residential proxy pool from four locations – US, France, Canada, and Hong Kong.

What are dedicated ISP proxies?

Dedicated ISP proxies are IPs exclusively assigned to a single user. This ensures higher security, reliability, and performance for tasks requiring consistent and dedicated IP addresses.

What are the advantages of dedicated ISP proxies?

Dedicated ISP proxies offer a range of advantages. Firstly, they provide exclusive and dedicated IPs, allowing users to enjoy a consistent digital identity. Additionally, dedicated ISP proxies are less likely to be blacklisted, making them ideal for tasks that require an uninterrupted connection.

What is the difference between rotating and static dedicated ISP proxies?

Rotating dedicated ISP proxies and static dedicated ISP proxies differ in IP address behavior. Rotating proxies swap their IPs to a different one regularly, increasing anonymity and making tracking the user’s original IP address harder. Static proxies maintain a constant IP address, which can be advantageous for tasks requiring a consistent online identity. Which one is a better fit for you depends on the use case.

How do ISP proxies work?

When you use an ISP proxy, your traffic is routed through an IP address provided by an Internet Service Provider (ISP), making it appear like you’re a regular home user rather than a bot or automated system. This reduces the chances of detection and blocking, making them ideal proxies for web scraping for tasks like eCommerce automation, multi-accounting, and ad verification.

Buy ISP Proxies

Get ISP proxies and keep your IPs for life with 99.99% uptime.

