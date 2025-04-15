Kotryna Ragaisyte is a seasoned marketing and communications professional with over 8 years of industry experience, including 5 years specialized in tech industry communications. Armed with a Master's degree in Communications, she brings deep expertize in brand positioning, creative strategy, and content development to every project she tackles.

As a passionate advocate for strategic brand communication, Kotryna is known for her no-nonsense approach to both internal and external communications. She firmly believes that brand image and reputation are fundamental to business success, and isn't afraid to challenge communication choices that don't serve a brand's best interests. Kotryna's sharp eye for detail and commitment to common-sense solutions have made her a valued voice in brand strategy discussions.

Out of work, Kotryna can be found roller skating or planning her next travel adventure.

Connect with Kotryna via LinkedIn.