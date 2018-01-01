Account Manager

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Build and nurture strategic relationships with SMB accounts, engaging and managing senior stakeholders.

Analyze business needs, conduct research, and translate insights into tailored account strategies.

Lead regular business reviews to align on objectives, assess key metrics, and track progress in executing account plans.

Drive business growth by identifying and capitalizing on commercial opportunities (upsell, cross-sell, contract renewal) within your portfolio.

Ensure a smooth customer journey during product adoption and deployment by offering consultative guidance across our solutions.

Monitor account activity proactively and oversee revenue retention efforts.

Champion customer needs by working with internal teams to enhance their experience, resolve challenges, and influence product development.

Manage your sales funnel and contribute to process improvements that drive operational efficiency.

Maintain up-to-date Salesforce and analytics data, tracking opportunities, funnel performance, and account developments.

Your experience or skills:

At least 2–3 years of experience in account management or a similar customer-facing role, with a demonstrated ability to build and maintain relationships with senior executives.

Strong analytical skills to extract business and industry insights and critically assess both personal and team processes.

A customer-centric mindset, coupled with excellent communication and presentation skills for both internal and external stakeholders.

Proven problem-solving abilities with a proactive, action-oriented approach.

Strong expertise in sales, negotiation, and handling objections effectively.

Exceptional written and spoken English communication skills.

Experience working with key CRM systems and email automation tools.

Nice to have:

Experience in tech, SaaS, cybersecurity, or data-driven industries, particularly in proxies, web scraping, or automation.

Strong understanding of B2B sales cycles and best practices in account management.

Demonstrated success in strategically upselling and expanding client accounts.

Experience managing global or enterprise-level clients.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2400 - 3200 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.