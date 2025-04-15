IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR FUTURE EMPLOYEES ON HOW WE COLLECT, USE AND STORE INFORMATION ABOUT YOU

By this notice the Company, which has provided you with the job offer (“the Company” or “we”), following the requirements of the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (GDPR) and other laws protecting information about you informs you on the most important aspects of the processing of your personal data within our organization.

A more detailed information on the processing of your personal data will be provided at a later stage following our internal procedures.

If you have any questions, comments or complaints regarding how we collect, use and store information about you, or if you want to assert any of your rights under the GDPR please contact us at [email protected].

1. Why do you collect information about me?

1.1 To conclude and perform employment contract with you, and formalize the end of the employment contract, carry out Company’s, as employer’s obligations provided in the laws

1.2 Because we use information technology tools for communication between our employees and performance of work functions

1.3. Because we perform video surveillance in our premises

1.4. Because we control access to our premises by way of access badges

1.5. To represent the Company and its internal culture at social media and traditional media

1.6. To defend our rights and interests in legal processes

1.7 If necessary, to check or monitor work tools and property provided by us as an employer and/or your personal tools and property used for the work

When this is relevant for me?

1.1. When you are employed with us

1.2. When you use and post via internal forums, accounts, applications and other information technology and communication tools allocated by us or under our directions installed by yourself

1.3. When you work at or enter parts of our premises under video surveillance

1.4. When you are allocated a badge to access our premises

1.5. When we post a photo or video of you via our social media accounts and traditional media

1.6. When you are employed with us – only in case we become a party to court or other legal processes which you are related to

1.7. In case we decide this is necessary in order to identify and investigate violations of law and work discipline, to control data security breaches, to ensure continuity of the Company's activities, to protect the Company's information and communication technologies and other legitimate interests of the Company