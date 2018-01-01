Business Development Representative (Junior-Mid)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Proactively reach out to potential clients via outbound channels (cold calls, emails, LinkedIn, etc.);

Continuously enhance cold outreach techniques;

Evaluate prospects and schedule meetings for the sales team;

Work closely with marketing and sales to fine-tune messaging and campaigns;

Maintain CRM accuracy and provide feedback to optimize outreach efforts;

Stay informed about the latest trends and changes in the industry.

Your experience or skills:

Prior experience or strong interest in B2B sales and the tech industry;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills;

Strong command of English, both spoken and written (Lithuanian is not a requirement);

Proactive mindset with a desire to learn and grow professionally.

NICE TO HAVE:

Familiarity with outbound sales processes, including cold emailing and cold calling;

Experience in the web data industry is a significant plus.

Salary:

Gross salary: 1600-2500 EUR/month + results-based uncapped commission + quarterly bonus (based on team’s results). Keep in mind that we are open to discuss a different salary based on your skills and competences.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.