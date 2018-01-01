CS Quality Assurance Specialist

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Ensure constant monitoring on Customer Support quality measures of all chats and tickets through all shifts;

Evaluating on:

Response time,



Chat/ ticket communicational structure,



Politeness & appropriate tone of voice (ToV),



Issue identification,



Troubleshooting steps taken,



Relevance of information gathered and provided (including canned messages, tags used),



Escalations managed & updates provided in a timely matter,



Well-managed expectations (under-promise and over-deliver),



Sharing gathered insights within the team to improve the quality of our service.

Keeping colleagues well updated on all processes and any changes within them. Ensuring compliance with internal SLA’s and procedures.

Onboarding and mentoring new team members, constantly monitoring their performance and sharing feedback on their progress, developing personal development plans when necessary, while making sure team members receive full support in their professional growth.

Coaching (acting as the first point of contact & Service Matter Expert for all mentors and mentees) on all matters.

Identifying knowledge gaps and arranging internal training to align our common knowledge between different shifts.

Your experience or skills:

At least 1 year of experience as a customer support agent with flawless evaluation from QA & Management.

Great communication skills both in verbal & written forms.

Understanding interactions from the customer’s perspective and assessing whether agents are demonstrating empathy and effectively resolving issues.

Excellent knowledge of companies’ products, policies & procedures.

Great time management & documentation skills.

Exceptional attention to detail and a methodical approach to evaluating interactions against predefined quality standards.

Previous experience in onboarding and overseeing internal training is a plus.

Salary:

Gross salary: 1500-2400 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discuss a different salary based on your skills and competences.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.