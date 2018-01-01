Account Executive (Inbound)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

What You Can Expect:

Lead intricate, high-value sales processes focused on enterprise-level clients.

Take full ownership of the outbound sales cycle, with flexibility to experiment and optimize your approach.

Benefit from the support of a skilled BDR team for prospecting and outreach efforts.

Work alongside top industry professionals and gain direct exposure to cutting-edge data solutions.

Play a key role in driving company growth while earning attractive performance-based bonuses.

Your responsibilities:

Engage with prospects who have already shown interest in our solution and are open to meaningful dialogue

Take full ownership of the inbound sales process - from initial lead response to closing the deal

Respond promptly to inbound inquiries, conduct structured discovery calls, and lead prospects through a smooth and efficient buying journey

Follow established playbooks to ensure consistency, while contributing ideas to continuously refine and enhance the process

Collaborate closely with Account Management, Risk, and Tech teams to deliver a seamless onboarding experience and effective handoff

Keep CRM records up to date and maintain clear visibility throughout the sales funnel

Your experience or skills:

2-4 years of experience in full-cycle sales, ideally with a background in SDR or BDR roles

Highly responsive with strong process discipline and a passion for structured, repeatable execution

Confident managing a fast-paced inbound pipeline with clarity and efficiency

Comfortable using modern sales tools and platforms

Team-oriented mindset with the ability to collaborate effectively across functions to drive results

Nice to have competencies:

Background in B2B SaaS or experience selling technical products

Understanding of proxies, web scraping, or web data technologies

Experience engaging with technical stakeholders or developer-focused audiences

Salary:

Gross salary: 1900-3200 EUR/month + bonuses. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.