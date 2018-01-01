PHP Developer (Payments&Risk)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Develop efficient code that can be reused and enhance best coding practices.

Take responsibility for technical and architectural choices.

Create robust, high-efficiency systems.

Troubleshoot advanced problems and record solutions thoroughly.

Work closely with teams to provide effective, high-quality solutions.

Exchange expertise and insights with our team of developers.

Share expertise and guide colleagues to further improve their skills.

Assist with recruitment efforts and foster team expansion.

Introduce new perspectives and innovative approaches.

Your experience or skills:

In-depth expertise in PHP, with a strong focus on the Symfony framework; Knowledge of other modern frameworks is an advantage.

Advanced skills in backend development.

Proficiency in relational databases, especially MySQL.

Background in Agile development processes.

Knowledge of designing and implementing APIs.

Exceptional analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

A high level of written and spoken English.

Nice to have:

Familiarity with integrating third-party vendors.

Practical experience with Kubernetes.

Tech stack:

PHP/Symfony

MySQL

Git

Apache Kafka and Redis

Docker/Kubernetes

Sentry/Grafana/Prometheus

Salary:

Gross salary: 3500 - 6000 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.