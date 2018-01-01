Risk Team Lead

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Drive risk-related projects and initiatives across the organization, ensuring they align with overarching business goals

Serve as the key point of contact for risk management, fostering strong relationships with internal stakeholders and peers

Guide and mentor a team of risk professionals by setting clear goals and encouraging ownership and accountability

Perform regular risk evaluations to uncover potential weaknesses in business operations and systems

Oversee incident response efforts, ensuring issues are resolved promptly, properly documented, and accurately reported

Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to implement risk mitigation plans and enhance business processes

Create and facilitate training sessions to instill a proactive risk culture and elevate risk management capabilities across the organization

Take ownership of operational risk metrics, monitor trends, and develop actionable plans to drive improvements

Collaborate with engineering, product, and customer-facing teams to incorporate risk considerations into daily decision-making

Support day-to-day functions of the risk management team, including account management and vendor communications

Your experience or skills:

Demonstrated success in developing and implementing operational risk management frameworks

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with hands-on experience in risk assessment methodologies

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities, with a proven aptitude for managing stakeholder relationships

Highly organized and self-motivated, capable of managing multiple priorities and tasks independently

Solid understanding of industry standards and best practices in operational risk management

Results-driven mindset with a proactive, client-focused approach and a strong “can-do” attitude

Nice to have competencies:

Proficiency with risk assessment tools and methodologies

Experience working in SaaS, technology, or dynamic startup/scale-up environments

Familiarity with SaaS business models and typical operational risk exposures

Salary:

Gross salary: 3800-6000 EUR/month + bonuses. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.