Account Executive (Outbound)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

What You Can Expect:

Lead intricate, high-value sales processes focused on enterprise-level clients.

Take full ownership of the outbound sales cycle, with flexibility to experiment and optimize your approach.

Benefit from the support of a skilled BDR team for prospecting and outreach efforts.

Work alongside top industry professionals and gain direct exposure to cutting-edge data solutions.

Play a key role in driving company growth while earning attractive performance-based bonuses.

Your responsibilities:

Own revenue targets and actively drive sales growth initiatives.

Lead the outbound sales process end-to-end, from initial discovery through to contract negotiations.

Develop and execute strategies to identify and engage prospective clients in key sectors such as e-commerce, retail, and digital marketing.

Manage and mentor a small team of BDRs, setting account priorities and optimizing outreach strategies.

Join sales meetings with prospects, deliver tailored pitches, and articulate compelling value propositions.

Represent the company at industry events and conferences to grow your network and uncover new business opportunities.

Partner with Product and Engineering teams to align on roadmap priorities and relay customer insights.

Continuously improve outbound sales processes and contribute to team initiatives that enhance performance.

Your experience or skills:

Minimum of 3 years' experience in outbound B2B sales, preferably within SaaS, IaaS, or technology solutions.

Demonstrated success in managing the entire sales cycle, from prospecting to close.

Strong skills in negotiation, presenting to stakeholders, and handling objections effectively.

Consistent track record of exceeding sales targets and closing deals across varied buyer personas.

Proficient with sales tools such as Salesforce and LinkedIn Sales Navigator, with a data-driven mindset toward prospecting and outreach.

Nice to have competencies:

Familiarity with IT infrastructure, APIs, or web scraping technologies.

Experience selling to technical audiences, such as engineering teams, or within sectors like e-commerce, retail, or digital marketing.

Proficiency in an additional foreign language—a valuable asset in international sales environments.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2650-3650 EUR/month + bonuses. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.