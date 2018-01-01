On-site SEO Specialist

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Perform technical SEO audits to identify and prioritize issues, working closely with developers to implement effective solutions.

Conduct keyword research, analyze content gaps, and evaluate competitor strategies to gain insights that inform daily SEO tactics.

Draft content briefs for content teams and optimize existing on-site content to boost performance.

Design and implement an internal linking strategy to strengthen site structure and improve SEO results.

Track and analyze SEO performance metrics, offering actionable insights to enhance search rankings.

Collaborate with content, web, and marketing teams to ensure SEO strategies align with business objectives.

Keep up to date with algorithm changes, industry trends, and best practices to continuously improve SEO tactics.

Your experience or skills:

Minimum of 2 years of hands-on SEO experience with a strong grasp of core SEO principles.

Proven expertise in on-site SEO techniques and best practices.

Proficiency in using SEO tools such as Ahrefs, Semrush, Google Search Console, and GA4.

Ability to interpret web analytics metrics and derive SEO-related insights.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.

Eagerness to learn and stay up-to-date with industry trends and advancements.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2800 - 3700 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.