Product Marketing Manager

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Drive Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy: Own product launches & updates from planning to execution. Collaborate with product managers, other marketing teams, and sales teams to bring features to market effectively.

Own product launches & updates from planning to execution. Collaborate with product managers, other marketing teams, and sales teams to bring features to market effectively. Market & Customer Intelligence: Conduct competitive analysis, market research, and voice-of-customer initiatives to influence positioning and roadmap priorities.

Conduct competitive analysis, market research, and voice-of-customer initiatives to influence positioning and roadmap priorities. Messaging & Positioning: Develop differentiated value propositions and product messaging tailored to specific segments and personas. Align these narratives across channels and teams.

Develop differentiated value propositions and product messaging tailored to specific segments and personas. Align these narratives across channels and teams. Sales Enablement: Equip the sales and customer-facing teams with pitch decks, one-pagers, battle cards, product demos, and objection-handling guidance.

Equip the sales and customer-facing teams with pitch decks, one-pagers, battle cards, product demos, and objection-handling guidance. Campaign Collaboration: Partner with content, performance, and email marketing to launch product-led campaigns and initiatives that generate leads and product adoption.

Partner with content, performance, and email marketing to launch product-led campaigns and initiatives that generate leads and product adoption. Content Strategy Support: Ideate and oversee content like product landing pages, case studies, onboarding emails, and product update videos.

Ideate and oversee content like product landing pages, case studies, onboarding emails, and product update videos. Own Product Lines: Take full ownership of several product verticals - becoming the internal champion and external voice for your portfolio.

Your experience or skills:

A minimum of 2-3 years of experience in marketing role, ideally in SaaS product and/or product marketing.

Project management skills and ability to manage own tasks, workload, and deadlines.

Experience in market analysis, working knowledge of web analytics tools.

Knowledge how to plan/elevate marketing campaigns.

Cross-team working experience: experience in cooperating with design, sales, product, customer care departments.

Familiarity with various product marketing techniques.

Fluency in English, ability to provide simple content without grammar mistakes, factual mistakes, and style discrepancies.

Continuous learning: motivation to dig into proxy and related information technologies, acquiring at least basic technical knowledge; constant interest in SaaS marketing trends.

Nice to have competencies:

Experience in tech companies or projects.

Experience working with cross-teams and managing various stakeholders.

Knowledge of SEO, PPC, Content Management.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2645 - 3800 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.