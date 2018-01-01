Team Lead (Scraping Squad)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Take full ownership of the product from a technical standpoint.

Oversee team delivery in alignment with business priorities, ensuring ambition matches capacity and maintaining an efficient Agile workflow.

Drive high standards of quality and efficiency in delivery, ensuring alignment with organizational goals.

Communicate delivery expectations, progress, and risks to stakeholders, proactively addressing implementation challenges.

Maintain technical excellence by collaborating with key technical stakeholders and setting meaningful challenges for the team.

Support team growth, development, and performance through mentorship and coaching.

Cultivate a culture of feedback to strengthen collaboration, continuous improvement, and overall team well-being.

Lead hiring initiatives to build a well-balanced team with the right skills to meet business needs.

Your experience or skills:

Proven experience in leading and managing engineering teams.

Strong ability to plan, lead, and oversee execution to ensure commitments are met with predictability.

Comfortable working within a highly agile software development environment.

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills.

Experience with system architecture, PHP, or front-end technologies is a plus.

Salary:

Gross salary: 5000- 6750 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.