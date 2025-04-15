Eligibility for refunds

Are you not satisfied with our product and would like to get your money back? You’re eligible for a refund if you meet all of the following conditions:

Purchase method: You have bought the product via our self-service. Payment method: Your payment was not made with cryptocurrency. Refund window: You requested the refund within 14 days of the first purchase date. You haven’t used a free trial for the purchase. You requested a refund for the first purchase within a specific service type, however, not for later payments with that particular type. You haven't purchased an Enterprise plan for any product. Usage:

For proxies: You have not used more than 20% of your plan’s data traffic or 1 GB, whichever is reached first.

For scraping tools: You have not used more than 20% of your plan.

We will not refund you in cases of platform abuse or breach of our Terms and Conditions.

Payment processing

Get in touch with our support team to request a refund. If your request is approved, we’ll initiate a refund to your payment card (or original method of payment, if possible). It shouldn’t take more than 5 business days to reach you.

Need assistance?

We’re here for you! Contact us at [email protected] or via LiveChat.

P.S.: Don’t forget that we offer a 7-day free trial for our scraping APIs and 3-day free trial for our proxies!

NOTE: Decodo reserves the right to modify and update this policy at its sole discretion at any time, for any or no reason, and without notice or liability.