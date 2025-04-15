To ensure a high-quality experience and proxy pool for all our users, we maintain a fair usage policy for products offering unlimited bandwidth. This policy applies to our shared datacenter, dedicated datacenter, ISP, and dedicated ISP proxies. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Up to 10 TB total traffic per subscription cycle. Per IP limit: Up to 25 GB per IP.

Dedicated datacenter proxies (DDC) & Dedicated ISP proxies (DISP)

Up to 10 TB total traffic per subscription cycle. Per IP limit: Up to 100 GB per IP.

General policy information

No limits are applied unless both bandwidth and per IP thresholds are reached. In cases of traffic overuse or other abusive behavior, we reserve the right to adjust usage parameters without prior notice to maintain policy compliance.

If usage exceeds the traffic limits described above, we may take measures to ensure fair usage for all users, such as reducing the number of concurrent sessions available for the remaining subscription period.

These rules apply to all new and existing users with active subscriptions. Unlimited bandwidth is subject to the above conditions to maintain a reliable and high-performing proxy pool for all users.

