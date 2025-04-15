What is changing in traffic calculation?

To ensure consistency and transparency, we’re updating our traffic calculation method to comply with the industry-standard approach. Previously, traffic was measured in gibibytes (GiB, 1024³ bytes), but moving forward, it’ll be measured in gigabytes (GB, 1000³ bytes). This change aligns with standard practices used across the industry. As most providers in our industry use GB, we’re adopting this standard to improve clarity and make it easier for users to compare services.

This update doesn’t affect your data consumption or pricing structure – your service will function as usual. The only difference is how traffic is displayed and measured. For a more convenient transition, you’ll be able to export traffic data in both GB and GiB formats from your dashboard.