The Entity–Attribute–Value (EAV) model is a flexible database design pattern used to store complex, dynamic, or sparse data. Instead of using a fixed set of columns, EAV structures data into three parts:

Entity: The subject or object being described (e.g., a product, user, or medical record).

Attribute: A characteristic or property of the entity (e.g., "color," "age," or "temperature").

Value: The specific data assigned to the attribute (e.g., "red," "30," or "98.6°F").

This model is commonly used in applications where attributes vary significantly across records, such as electronic health records (EHRs), product catalogs, and configuration management systems.

Also known as: Open schema, Name-Value-Pair Model

Comparisons

EAV vs. Relational Database Schema: Traditional relational models use fixed columns for attributes, while EAV stores attributes as rows, making it more flexible but often more complex to query.

EAV vs. NoSQL: NoSQL databases like MongoDB also handle dynamic attributes but often in a document-based format rather than a key-value structure.

Pros

Handles dynamic and sparse data efficiently.

Allows schema flexibility without altering the database structure.

Useful for applications where attributes are unpredictable or frequently change.

Cons

More complex queries due to data being stored in rows instead of columns.

Performance can be slower than traditional relational designs for large datasets.

Can make data validation and indexing more challenging.

Example

Imagine an e-commerce platform that sells various types of products, such as laptops, books, and furniture. Each product category has unique attributes, making a fixed-column database structure inefficient. Instead of having a separate column for "RAM" (which only applies to laptops) or "Author" (which only applies to books), the EAV model stores data like this:

A laptop may have attributes like RAM: 16GB, Processor: Intel i7, and Storage: 512GB SSD.

A book might have attributes such as Author: Jane Doe, Genre: Science Fiction, and Pages: 350.

A table could have attributes like Material: Oak Wood, Dimensions: 60x40 inches, and Weight: 15kg.

By using an EAV model, the platform can dynamically handle various product attributes without requiring a separate column for each possible feature.