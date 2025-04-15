Entity–Attribute–Value Model (EAV)
The Entity–Attribute–Value (EAV) model is a flexible database design pattern used to store complex, dynamic, or sparse data. Instead of using a fixed set of columns, EAV structures data into three parts:
- Entity: The subject or object being described (e.g., a product, user, or medical record).
- Attribute: A characteristic or property of the entity (e.g., "color," "age," or "temperature").
- Value: The specific data assigned to the attribute (e.g., "red," "30," or "98.6°F").
This model is commonly used in applications where attributes vary significantly across records, such as electronic health records (EHRs), product catalogs, and configuration management systems.
Also known as: Open schema, Name-Value-Pair Model
Comparisons
- EAV vs. Relational Database Schema: Traditional relational models use fixed columns for attributes, while EAV stores attributes as rows, making it more flexible but often more complex to query.
- EAV vs. NoSQL: NoSQL databases like MongoDB also handle dynamic attributes but often in a document-based format rather than a key-value structure.
Pros
- Handles dynamic and sparse data efficiently.
- Allows schema flexibility without altering the database structure.
- Useful for applications where attributes are unpredictable or frequently change.
Cons
- More complex queries due to data being stored in rows instead of columns.
- Performance can be slower than traditional relational designs for large datasets.
- Can make data validation and indexing more challenging.
Example
Imagine an e-commerce platform that sells various types of products, such as laptops, books, and furniture. Each product category has unique attributes, making a fixed-column database structure inefficient. Instead of having a separate column for "RAM" (which only applies to laptops) or "Author" (which only applies to books), the EAV model stores data like this:
- A laptop may have attributes like RAM: 16GB, Processor: Intel i7, and Storage: 512GB SSD.
- A book might have attributes such as Author: Jane Doe, Genre: Science Fiction, and Pages: 350.
- A table could have attributes like Material: Oak Wood, Dimensions: 60x40 inches, and Weight: 15kg.
By using an EAV model, the platform can dynamically handle various product attributes without requiring a separate column for each possible feature.