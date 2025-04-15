A webhook is an HTTP callback mechanism that enables real-time data communication between two systems. It sends an automated message or payload to a specified URL when a specific event occurs, such as when a new user signs up or when an item is added to a shopping cart. Webhooks are commonly used in APIs to push updates from one service to another without requiring continuous polling.

Also known as: HTTP callback, reverse API.

Comparisons

Webhook vs. API Polling: Webhooks send data in real-time when an event triggers them, while API polling involves repeatedly checking for updates.

Webhook vs. RESTful API: RESTful APIs require requests for data, whereas webhooks push data automatically based on events.

Webhook vs. WebSocket: Webhooks are one-way communication tools for event-triggered updates, while WebSockets provide real-time, bi-directional communication.

Pros

Immediate notifications: Enables real-time updates and faster event processing.

Reduced resource usage: Removes the need for constant polling, saving server and bandwidth resources.

Simplifies integrations: Easy to set up for connecting different applications and services.

Cons

Security concerns: Improperly secured webhooks can be vulnerable to unauthorized access or data interception.

Requires endpoint setup: Developers must create and maintain a URL endpoint to receive data.

Event-driven only: Limited to pushing updates based on pre-defined events.

Example

A developer sets up a webhook in a payment processing service to notify their e-commerce platform whenever a payment is completed, allowing for immediate order confirmation and processing.