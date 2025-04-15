The graph

The graph visually depicts your traffic usage over a certain time for one or all of your users. You can specify the user on the left side. Meanwhile, you can set the period on the right side: Last 24 hours, Last week, Last month, or a Custom range. You can hover over the curve with your mouse cursor (or tap on it if you’re on a mobile or tablet device) to see the date and usage, download, and upload amounts in GBs.

Under the graph, you’ll find some overall metrics that span your specified date: