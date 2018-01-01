Technical Product Specialist

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Assist in the smooth and successful implementation of scraping services.

Research, test, evaluate, and improve scraping solutions across domains, testing unblocking strategies to optimize efficiency and reliability.

Troubleshoot and resolve client technical issues by investigating client problems, escalating when necessary, and coordinating with other teams.

Develop and maintain technical documentation for scraping products.

Uphold high-quality standards for new releases from a customer experience standpoint.

Proactively learn and stay updated on internal unblocking tools and features.

Identify and explore potential workarounds for scraping challenges.

Foster creative solutions by thinking outside the box.

Your experience or skills:

Knowledge of any programming language (preferably interpreted like Python, Javascript, PHP, etc.).

Proactivity in recreating, testing, and finding solutions to clients' issues.

Continuous willingness to explore, learn, and test new unblocking tools and methods.

Ability to write documentation for both internal and external users, including instructions for clients on how to use our product and implement tested solutions.

Ability to utilize the basic function of browsers Network tab to investigate browser requests.

Basic understanding of the underlying processes of web requests, such as the differences in headers, cookies, and JavaScript execution when initiated through a browser versus code.

Tech-savvy, curious and detail oriented personality.

Nice to have:

Customer support experience with a technical product.

Ability to code in and read basic Python.

Capacity to converse with clients about their requirements and our product capabilities to fulfill those requirements.

Capability to scrape domains that have security in place to prevent scraping.

Ability to write reusable code when testing our product (maybe develop them into tools usable by others for similar issues in the future).

Basic understanding how proxies work.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2000- 3200 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits: