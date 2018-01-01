Content Manager

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Conduct research and gather essential information to create high-impact content.

Research, strategize, and track content performance.

Develop, refine, and proofread clear and consistent written content for both on-site and off-site use; upload web content to the CMS.

Review and refresh outdated content to maximize SEO effectiveness.

Assess insights and recommendations from SEO, performance, UI/UX, web, and marketing teams to ensure content aligns with brand guidelines and is optimized for search and user experience.

Manage content projects from inception to completion, keeping stakeholders updated and organizing timelines and resources accordingly.

Monitor content performance and propose ideas for enhancement.

Plan, research, and contribute to initiatives aimed at improving product and web performance.

Lead PR projects by conducting research, preparing content, testing outreach strategies, analyzing performance data, and suggesting adjustments and future topics.

Your experience or skills:

Previous experience in content management and planning processes.

Hands-on experience in content creation, review, and updates.

Proven track record in SEO, social media, PR, and SERP content research, planning, and writing.

Strong understanding of SEO copywriting principles.

Fluency in English with excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Creativity and the ability to craft clear, compelling messages tailored to diverse audiences.

Strong project management skills, capable of handling multiple projects and priorities simultaneously.

Effective collaboration skills, working seamlessly with executives, subject matter experts, and creatives.

Goal-oriented mindset with a data-driven approach to growth.

Interest in technology and innovation.

Nice to have:

Familiarity with digital communication tools and platforms, including social media, email marketing, and website content management systems.

Willingness to learn industry-specific nuances.

Copywriting experience in SaaS, media, or other tech-related products/services.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2300 - 3000 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Important: if you have a portfolio, please attach a link to it.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.