About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Create, develop, and review both on-site and off-site content, such as website copy, blog posts, product presentations, ad copy, outreach articles, and more.

Conduct thorough research to gather all necessary information for producing impactful content.

Work closely with teams across SEO, performance, UI/UX, WEB teams, and PMMs to ensure all content aligns with brand identity and is optimized for search and user experience.

Monitor content performance, analyze key metrics, and suggest improvements for better engagement and conversion.

Your experience or skills:

Previous experience as a copywriter, content marketing specialist, or communications/ Public relations specialist/ manager creating different type of content.

Understanding of SEO principles and/or experience with SEO-focused copywriting.

Fluent in English, both written and verbal.

Goal-oriented and data-driven growth mindset.

Strong attention to detail.

A person who is eager to learn and able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively, self-mover attitude.

Huge interest in technology and innovations.

Nice to have:

Hands-on experience with SEO tools such as Ahrefs, Semrush, or SurferSEO.

Familiarity with the SaaS, IT, or tech industry.

Experience working with CMS platforms.

Basic understanding of design principles.

Salary:

Gross salary: 1800 - 2800 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.