About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

We’re looking for two QA Engineers to take ownership of the QA strategy at our Vilnius and Kaunas offices. This is a chance to play a key role and influence how we collaborate as a team. Our approach is automation-first, and we’re dedicated to continuous learning and improvement. If you're passionate about product quality and want to make a meaningful difference, we'd love to hear from you.

Your responsibilities:

Lead and execute the QA strategy for a specific product area.

Maintain high product quality through a combination of automated and manual testing.

Work closely with developers and product managers to ensure new features are testable and well-covered.

Detect, document, and report bugs and issues, offering clear feedback to the development team.

Participate in the QA Guild and help drive quality initiatives.

Promote quality practices throughout the development lifecycle.

Your experience or skills:

Hands-on experience working as a QA Engineer.

Solid understanding of QA practices, tools, and methodologies.

Familiarity with test automation frameworks (experience with Playwright is a plus).

Good grasp of modern web technologies.

Experience linking automated testing into CI/CD workflows.

Background working in Agile environments.

Strong analytical thinking and attention to detail.

Basic knowledge of API design and SQL.

Proficiency in English.

Nice to have:

Experience using Playwright.

Background in setting up and maintaining automated QA processes.

Salary:

Gross salary: 3000 - 4200 EUR/month + bonuses. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.