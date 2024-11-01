SEO and Growth Marketing Lead

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Define strategies for the SEO & Growth marketing team and ensure their implementation to support the overall strategies and objectives of the company.

Monitor market activities and trends to identify growth opportunities across different channels including GitHub, YouTube, dev.to and other.

Lead, motivate and develop the team of SEO specialists.

Initiate, contribute to and lead cross-channel and cross-functional projects.

Provide ongoing tracking, measurement and analysis for the team’s initiatives to generate clear and actionable insights.

Identify and implement needed operational changes to further improve the team’s efficiency.

Your experience or skills:

Expertise in SEO management - strategies and tactics.

Proven record in leading and inspiring team. Ideally a few years of experience.

Experience with different Growth Marketing practices and tactics would be appreciated.

Experience in identifying new channels (B2B preferred) for reaching the target audience/ ICP and testing them would be an advantage.

Proven record in internal and external collaboration and stakeholder management.

Proven data interpretation skills and the ability to act on data.

Strong sense of ownership and high drive for results.

Salary:

Gross salary: 4700 - 6100 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.