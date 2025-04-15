Sometimes you need extra motivation. A fresh start. A side hustle.

We asked one of our clients, an American entrepreneur, to share his knowledge about how he decided to create his own flight fare comparison website. Where did he get the idea from? What steps did he take to accomplish it? What’s up with the offer?

That’s right – he got an offer of $15,000 without investing a dime into paid ads.

Even though the result is exciting, let’s go back to the very start.

Knowledge sharing is caring

Our client had a friend who worked in tourism, and they met up from time to time to talk. Long story short, the intel he provided was very valuable: apparently, cheap flights to countries like Turkey and Tunisia were always sold out. People wanted sun, sea, and fun – and they wanted it cheap.

This is when our guy came up with the idea of creating a website to compare flight fares. He chose two countries that were well-known cheap travel destinations: Tunisia and Turkey.

Creating a website takes coding skills, but not as much as you’d think. Our client spent three months learning Python, and then a few more months programming the front-end. He took 6 more months to code 3 scrapers…annnd he was off!

The look of the site: