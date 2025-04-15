Case Studies

Wonder how to equip our proxies for good deeds? Grab some dope ideas for your next project that our existing clients shared. From SEO tricks to doubling your revenue from web scraping with Python!

How to get large amounts of data for quality software development

Learn how Decodo helped software development and lead distribution systems’ experts Qubit3 Technologies ensure trouble-free web data scraping in bulk.

Scaling social media data collection to new heights without IP blocks

Cely, a fast-growing startup successfully overcame IP blocks while gathering data from social media targets. Find out how they did it and how you can do the same.

How to double your revenue from web scraping

Small startup starting budget is around 14,000$. However, they managed to double their revenue and compete with other retail giants.

Get Your Business Noticed using SEO

Small vitamin supplement business with monthly revenue around 36k acquire links from high authority websites.

Nothing Spent on Paid Advertising

We asked one of our clients, an American entrepreneur, to share his knowledge about how he decided to create his own flight fare comparison website.

Scaling Social Media Scraping

The client could not scale the number of requests and realized that he needed a proxy network with a rotating IP capability to handle his request scale.

