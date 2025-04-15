Case Studies
Wonder how to equip our proxies for good deeds? Grab some dope ideas for your next project that our existing clients shared. From SEO tricks to doubling your revenue from web scraping with Python!
How to get large amounts of data for quality software development
Learn how Decodo helped software development and lead distribution systems’ experts Qubit3 Technologies ensure trouble-free web data scraping in bulk.
How to Double Your Revenue from Web Scraping with Python
Small startup starting budget is around 14,000$. However, they managed to double their revenue and compete with other retail giants.
The SEO Trick That Will Get Your Business Noticed
Small vitamin supplement business with monthly revenue around 36k acquire links from high authority websites.
Nothing Spent on Paid Advertising and a $15,000 Offer for the Product
We asked one of our clients, an American entrepreneur, to share his knowledge about how he decided to create his own flight fare comparison website.