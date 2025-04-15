cURL is a command line tool that lets you transfer data from or to servers with URL syntax commands. You can get cURL example in the dashboard. To find out how, check here.

cURL examples in domain:port format

For a rotating session, random location.

The gate.decodo.com:7000 will rotate your IP to an IP address from a random location with every new request.

cURL (with user:pass authorization) will look like: