Cheerio
Cheerio is a fast, flexible, and lightweight JavaScript library used for parsing and manipulating HTML and XML. It is primarily designed for server-side use with Node.js and provides a jQuery-like syntax for traversing the DOM. Cheerio is commonly used in web scraping tasks where developers need to extract and manipulate content from static HTML pages.
Also known as: Cheerio.js, jQuery for the server
Comparisons
- Cheerio vs. jQuery: Cheerio implements a subset of jQuery’s core functionality, but it operates in a Node.js environment and does not support browser-specific features like event handling or animations.
- Cheerio vs. Puppeteer: Cheerio is ideal for scraping static HTML, while Puppeteer is better suited for dynamic content rendered by JavaScript.
Pros
- Lightweight and fast: Ideal for static HTML parsing without loading a full browser
- Familiar syntax: Uses jQuery-like selectors, making it easy to learn and use
- Integrates well with other Node.js tools: Works seamlessly in web scraping pipelines
Cons
- No JavaScript execution: Cannot render or interact with dynamic content
- Limited to static HTML: Not suitable for websites that heavily rely on client-side rendering
Example
A developer uses Cheerio to extract article titles and links from a blog’s HTML:
const cheerio = require('cheerio');const html = '<ul><li><a href="/post1">Post 1</a></li><li><a href="/post2">Post 2</a></li></ul>';const $ = cheerio.load(html);$('a').each((i, el) => {console.log($(el).text(), $(el).attr('href'));});
This script will print the titles and URLs of the blog posts, showcasing how Cheerio helps navigate and scrape static web content efficiently.