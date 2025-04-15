Cheerio is a fast, flexible, and lightweight JavaScript library used for parsing and manipulating HTML and XML. It is primarily designed for server-side use with Node.js and provides a jQuery-like syntax for traversing the DOM. Cheerio is commonly used in web scraping tasks where developers need to extract and manipulate content from static HTML pages.

Also known as: Cheerio.js, jQuery for the server

Comparisons

Cheerio vs. jQuery : Cheerio implements a subset of jQuery’s core functionality, but it operates in a Node.js environment and does not support browser-specific features like event handling or animations.

: Cheerio implements a subset of jQuery’s core functionality, but it operates in a Node.js environment and does not support browser-specific features like event handling or animations. Cheerio vs. Puppeteer: Cheerio is ideal for scraping static HTML, while Puppeteer is better suited for dynamic content rendered by JavaScript.

Pros

Lightweight and fast: Ideal for static HTML parsing without loading a full browser

Familiar syntax: Uses jQuery-like selectors, making it easy to learn and use

Integrates well with other Node.js tools: Works seamlessly in web scraping pipelines

Cons

No JavaScript execution: Cannot render or interact with dynamic content

Limited to static HTML: Not suitable for websites that heavily rely on client-side rendering

Example

A developer uses Cheerio to extract article titles and links from a blog’s HTML: