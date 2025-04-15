XML is a markup language designed to store and transport data in a structured and human-readable format. It uses tags to define data and is both platform-independent and extensible, making it a key tool for data exchange and communication between diverse systems.

Also known as: XML format.

Comparisons

XML vs. JSON: XML supports attributes and mixed content (data and text within elements), while JSON is more compact and focuses on key-value pairs.

XML vs. HTML: XML is a flexible data exchange format, while HTML is used specifically for structuring web content.

XML vs. YAML: XML is verbose but highly structured, whereas YAML is more concise and easier to read for configuration files.

Pros

Structured and standardized: Ensures consistency in data representation.

Extensible: Users can define custom tags to suit specific needs.

Widely supported: Compatible with most programming languages and systems.

Cons

Verbosity: Larger size compared to other data formats like JSON.

Complex parsing: Requires specialized parsers for efficient handling.

Example

Here’s an example of XML used to structure data for an online store's catalog: