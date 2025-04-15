XML

XML is a markup language designed to store and transport data in a structured and human-readable format. It uses tags to define data and is both platform-independent and extensible, making it a key tool for data exchange and communication between diverse systems.

Also known as: XML format.

Comparisons

  • XML vs. JSON: XML supports attributes and mixed content (data and text within elements), while JSON is more compact and focuses on key-value pairs.
  • XML vs. HTML: XML is a flexible data exchange format, while HTML is used specifically for structuring web content.
  • XML vs. YAML: XML is verbose but highly structured, whereas YAML is more concise and easier to read for configuration files.

Pros

  • Structured and standardized: Ensures consistency in data representation.
  • Extensible: Users can define custom tags to suit specific needs.
  • Widely supported: Compatible with most programming languages and systems.

Cons

  • Verbosity: Larger size compared to other data formats like JSON.
  • Complex parsing: Requires specialized parsers for efficient handling.

Example

Here’s an example of XML used to structure data for an online store's catalog:

<catalog>
  <product>
    <id>101</id>
    <name>Wireless Mouse</name>
    <price>29.99</price>
    <stock>150</stock>
    <category>Electronics</category>
  </product>
  <product>
    <id>102</id>
    <name>Bluetooth Keyboard</name>
    <price>49.99</price>
    <stock>75</stock>
    <category>Electronics</category>
  </product>
</catalog>

This XML file organizes product details such as ID, name, price, stock quantity, and category in a structured way. Applications can parse this XML to display the product catalog or update inventory records.

