XML
XML is a markup language designed to store and transport data in a structured and human-readable format. It uses tags to define data and is both platform-independent and extensible, making it a key tool for data exchange and communication between diverse systems.
Also known as: XML format.
Comparisons
- XML vs. JSON: XML supports attributes and mixed content (data and text within elements), while JSON is more compact and focuses on key-value pairs.
- XML vs. HTML: XML is a flexible data exchange format, while HTML is used specifically for structuring web content.
- XML vs. YAML: XML is verbose but highly structured, whereas YAML is more concise and easier to read for configuration files.
Pros
- Structured and standardized: Ensures consistency in data representation.
- Extensible: Users can define custom tags to suit specific needs.
- Widely supported: Compatible with most programming languages and systems.
Cons
- Verbosity: Larger size compared to other data formats like JSON.
- Complex parsing: Requires specialized parsers for efficient handling.
Example
Here’s an example of XML used to structure data for an online store's catalog:
<catalog><product><id>101</id><name>Wireless Mouse</name><price>29.99</price><stock>150</stock><category>Electronics</category></product><product><id>102</id><name>Bluetooth Keyboard</name><price>49.99</price><stock>75</stock><category>Electronics</category></product></catalog>
This XML file organizes product details such as ID, name, price, stock quantity, and category in a structured way. Applications can parse this XML to display the product catalog or update inventory records.