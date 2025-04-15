Crawlee is an open-source web scraping and browser automation library built for Node.js. It provides a high-level framework for building scalable crawlers that can handle both static and dynamic websites. Crawlee supports headless browsers like Puppeteer and Playwright as well as HTTP-based scraping, allowing developers to switch between scraping strategies based on the complexity of the target website.

Also known as: Crawling framework, Crawlee.js

Comparisons

Puppeteer controls a browser, while Crawlee builds on top of Puppeteer to manage tasks like queueing URLs, session handling, proxy rotation, and error retries. Crawlee vs. Cheerio: Cheerio is for parsing static HTML, whereas Crawlee handles full crawling workflows, including scraping dynamic pages and managing scraping state.

Pros

Scalable: Built to handle large-scale crawling with request queuing, concurrency, and auto-scaling.

Pluggable architecture: Supports various scraping strategies (e.g., HTTP, headless browsers ).

Built-in proxy rotation, session management, and request retries. Developer-friendly: Offers robust APIs and integrates well with the Apify platform.

Cons

Heavier footprint: More complex and resource-intensive than lightweight scrapers.

Learning curve: Requires understanding of concepts like request queues and datasets.

Example

A developer sets up a simple web crawler to extract page titles from a list of URLs using Crawlee: