Playwright

Playwright is a powerful end-to-end testing framework developed by Microsoft that automates browser interactions for web applications. It supports multiple programming languages, including JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, C#, and Java. Playwright works seamlessly with major browsers such as Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit, providing robust tools for functional testing, web scraping, and automation.

Also known as: Browser automation framework.

Comparisons

  • Playwright vs. Selenium: Playwright offers more modern and consistent APIs and natively supports multiple browser contexts and devices. Selenium, while older and widely used, may require additional configurations for features like parallel testing.
  • Playwright vs. Puppeteer: Playwright supports cross-browser automation, whereas Puppeteer is primarily limited to Chromium-based browsers.

Pros

  • Multi-language support: Flexible for developers familiar with various languages.
  • Powerful tooling: Features like headless mode, network interception, and screenshot capabilities enhance productivity.
  • Parallel testing: Enables running multiple tests simultaneously for faster results.

Cons

  • Learning curve: Requires familiarity with browser contexts and asynchronous programming.
  • Heavy setup: May require installation of browser drivers or dependencies.

Example

Here’s an example of using Playwright to test a web page:

const { chromium } = require('playwright');


(async () => {
  const browser = await chromium.launch();
  const page = await browser.newPage();
  await page.goto('https://example.com');


  const title = await page.title();
  console.log(`Page title: ${title}`);


  await browser.close();
})();

In this example, Playwright is used to launch a Chromium browser, navigate to a website, fetch the page title, and close the browser. This demonstrates how developers can use Playwright for quick browser automation tasks.

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved