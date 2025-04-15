Playwright
Playwright is a powerful end-to-end testing framework developed by Microsoft that automates browser interactions for web applications. It supports multiple programming languages, including JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, C#, and Java. Playwright works seamlessly with major browsers such as Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit, providing robust tools for functional testing, web scraping, and automation.
Also known as: Browser automation framework.
Comparisons
- Playwright vs. Selenium: Playwright offers more modern and consistent APIs and natively supports multiple browser contexts and devices. Selenium, while older and widely used, may require additional configurations for features like parallel testing.
- Playwright vs. Puppeteer: Playwright supports cross-browser automation, whereas Puppeteer is primarily limited to Chromium-based browsers.
Pros
- Multi-language support: Flexible for developers familiar with various languages.
- Powerful tooling: Features like headless mode, network interception, and screenshot capabilities enhance productivity.
- Parallel testing: Enables running multiple tests simultaneously for faster results.
Cons
- Learning curve: Requires familiarity with browser contexts and asynchronous programming.
- Heavy setup: May require installation of browser drivers or dependencies.
Example
Here’s an example of using Playwright to test a web page:
const { chromium } = require('playwright');(async () => {const browser = await chromium.launch();const page = await browser.newPage();await page.goto('https://example.com');const title = await page.title();console.log(`Page title: ${title}`);await browser.close();})();
In this example, Playwright is used to launch a Chromium browser, navigate to a website, fetch the page title, and close the browser. This demonstrates how developers can use Playwright for quick browser automation tasks.