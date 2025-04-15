CSS Selector

A CSS selector is a pattern used to target and apply styles to specific HTML elements within a document. Selectors are a fundamental part of CSS, allowing developers to define which elements a particular set of rules should affect. They range from simple element names to more complex combinations based on attributes, classes, IDs, or hierarchy.

Also known as: CSS targeting, CSS pattern

Comparisons

  • Class Selector vs. ID Selector: Class selectors (e.g., .menu) target multiple elements, while ID selectors (e.g., #header) target a unique element.
  • Element Selector vs. Attribute Selector: Element selectors apply styles based on tag names, whereas attribute selectors target elements with specific attributes or values.

Pros

  • Precise control over styling based on structure, state, or attributes.
  • Enables reusable and scalable design patterns.
  • Helps in separating design logic from content structure.

Cons

  • Specificity rules can lead to conflicts if not managed properly.
  • Overly complex selectors can reduce readability and performance.

Example

To style all <a> tags inside a <nav> with a class of main-menu:


nav.main-menu a {
  color: white;
  text-decoration: none;
}

This selector applies the defined styles to all anchor tags within a navigation element that has the main-menu class, ensuring consistent appearance for navigation links.

