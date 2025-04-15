CSS Selector
A CSS selector is a pattern used to target and apply styles to specific HTML elements within a document. Selectors are a fundamental part of CSS, allowing developers to define which elements a particular set of rules should affect. They range from simple element names to more complex combinations based on attributes, classes, IDs, or hierarchy.
Also known as: CSS targeting, CSS pattern
Comparisons
- Class Selector vs. ID Selector: Class selectors (e.g., .menu) target multiple elements, while ID selectors (e.g., #header) target a unique element.
- Element Selector vs. Attribute Selector: Element selectors apply styles based on tag names, whereas attribute selectors target elements with specific attributes or values.
Pros
- Precise control over styling based on structure, state, or attributes.
- Enables reusable and scalable design patterns.
- Helps in separating design logic from content structure.
Cons
- Specificity rules can lead to conflicts if not managed properly.
- Overly complex selectors can reduce readability and performance.
Example
To style all <a> tags inside a <nav> with a class of main-menu:
nav.main-menu a {color: white;text-decoration: none;}
This selector applies the defined styles to all anchor tags within a navigation element that has the main-menu class, ensuring consistent appearance for navigation links.