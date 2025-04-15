A CSS selector is a pattern used to target and apply styles to specific HTML elements within a document. Selectors are a fundamental part of CSS, allowing developers to define which elements a particular set of rules should affect. They range from simple element names to more complex combinations based on attributes, classes, IDs, or hierarchy.

Also known as: CSS targeting, CSS pattern

Comparisons

Class Selector vs. ID Selector: Class selectors (e.g., .menu) target multiple elements, while ID selectors (e.g., #header) target a unique element.

Element Selector vs. Attribute Selector: Element selectors apply styles based on tag names, whereas attribute selectors target elements with specific attributes or values.

Pros

Precise control over styling based on structure, state, or attributes.

Enables reusable and scalable design patterns.

Helps in separating design logic from content structure.

Cons

Specificity rules can lead to conflicts if not managed properly.

Overly complex selectors can reduce readability and performance.

Example

To style all <a> tags inside a <nav> with a class of main-menu: