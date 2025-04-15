CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) is a style sheet language used to describe the presentation and layout of HTML or XML documents. It controls visual elements such as colors, fonts, spacing, and positioning, allowing developers to separate content from design and create consistent, responsive user interfaces across websites and applications.

Also known as: Style sheets, Cascading Styles

Comparisons

CSS vs. HTML : HTML structures the content, while CSS defines how that content looks.

: HTML structures the content, while CSS defines how that content looks. CSS vs. JavaScript: CSS handles styling and layout; JavaScript controls interactivity and behavior.

Pros

Promotes clean separation of content and design.

Enables consistent styling across multiple pages.

Responsive design support through media queries.

Cons

Can become complex and hard to manage in large projects.

Browser compatibility issues may require additional tweaks.

Specificity and cascade rules can lead to unexpected styling behavior.

Example

A developer wants all <h1> elements on a webpage to appear in blue and centered. Using CSS: