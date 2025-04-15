Data Normalization
Data normalization is the process of organizing data to reduce redundancy and improve consistency, structure, and efficiency—particularly in databases and data processing workflows. It ensures that similar data is stored in a standardized format, which makes querying, updating, and analyzing the data more reliable and scalable.
Also known as: Data standardization, normalization
Comparisons
- Data Normalization vs. Data Cleaning: Normalization standardizes the format and structure of data, while cleaning involves correcting errors or removing invalid entries.
- Normalization in Databases vs. Machine Learning: In databases, normalization reduces redundancy across tables; in machine learning, it often refers to scaling numerical features to a common range.
Pros
- Improves data quality: Reduces duplication and enforces consistency.
- Enhances performance: Streamlined datasets are easier to maintain and query.
- Supports scalability: Makes large systems easier to manage and integrate.
Cons
- Can increase complexity: Heavily normalized databases may require more complex queries.
- May impact performance: In some cases, overly normalized structures lead to slower retrieval times due to multiple joins.
Example
Imagine a user database where country names are entered in various formats—like "USA", "U.S.A.", and "United States". Normalization would involve standardizing all these values to a single consistent form, such as "United States", ensuring that data aggregation and filtering yield accurate results.