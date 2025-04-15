Data cleaning is the process of identifying and rectifying errors, inconsistencies, and inaccuracies in raw data to improve its quality for analysis or processing. This step ensures that the data is complete, accurate, and usable, making it a critical part of data preparation workflows such as ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) and data science projects.

Also known as: Data scrubbing, data cleansing.

Comparisons

Data Cleaning vs. Data Transformation: Data cleaning focuses on correcting issues in data, while transformation involves converting data into a desired format or structure.

Data Cleaning vs. Data Validation: Validation checks if data meets specific criteria, while cleaning addresses issues like missing or incorrect values.

Pros

Improves data quality: Removes errors, duplicates, and inconsistencies.

Boosts accuracy: Enhances the reliability of analytics and decision-making.

Prevents downstream issues: Reduces errors in later stages of processing or modeling.

Cons

Time-consuming: Can be a tedious process, especially for large datasets.

Subjectivity: Cleaning decisions may vary depending on the context or goals.

Example

Imagine you are working on a web application that logs user activity in a database. However, the raw data contains issues like missing values, duplicates, and inconsistent formats:

Raw data example: