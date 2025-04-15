Depth-First Search (DFS) is an algorithm used to traverse or search through graph or tree structures by exploring as far down a branch as possible before backtracking. In web scraping, DFS can be used to explore websites that have deep link hierarchies, such as forums or blogs, where the goal is to reach the deepest possible nodes first.

Also known as: Deep traversal search, backtracking search.

Comparisons

DFS vs. BFS: DFS explores a path fully before moving to another, while BFS (Breadth-First Search) explores all nodes at the same level before going deeper.

DFS vs. Dijkstra’s Algorithm: While DFS explores depth first, Dijkstra’s Algorithm seeks the shortest path using a priority queue.

Pros

Low memory usage: DFS requires less memory than BFS, as it only needs to keep track of the current path rather than all nodes at the current depth.

Efficient for deep exploration: Ideal for scraping websites with deeply nested links or exploring complex tree structures.

Simple implementation: Easier to implement with recursion, making it a straightforward choice for certain applications.

Cons

Risk of getting stuck in deep paths: DFS can become stuck in deep branches, especially in infinite loops, without proper handling.

Inefficient for wide graphs: Takes longer to explore all nodes in graphs with large branching factors compared to BFS.

May not find shortest paths: DFS does not guarantee the shortest path, as it prioritizes depth over breadth.

Example

A web scraper uses DFS to explore a blog site, diving deep into nested categories or archives before backtracking to explore other sections.