GraphQL is a query language and runtime for APIs that enables clients to request only the specific data they need. Developed by Facebook, it provides a more flexible and efficient alternative to traditional REST APIs by allowing nested queries, real-time updates, and better handling of complex relationships between data entities.

Also known as: Graph Query Language.

Comparisons

GraphQL vs. REST: GraphQL allows clients to specify their exact data requirements, reducing over-fetching or under-fetching, whereas REST relies on fixed endpoints.

GraphQL vs. SQL: While SQL is used for querying relational databases, GraphQL focuses on querying API data.

Pros

Efficient data retrieval: Clients fetch only the data they need.

Single endpoint: Simplifies API design by replacing multiple REST endpoints.

Flexibility: Supports real-time updates with subscriptions.

Cons

Complex setup: Requires more initial effort to implement and optimize.

Overhead for small queries: For simple requests, GraphQL can be unnecessarily complex.

Example

A client fetches a user's details and their posts in a single query: