REST
REST (Representational State Transfer) is an architectural style for designing distributed systems. It provides a set of guidelines for structuring communication between components, typically across a network. REST emphasizes a stateless, resource-oriented approach where operations are performed on uniquely identifiable resources, represented as URLs, using a standard set of HTTP methods.
Also known as: RESTful architecture, REST design principles.
Comparisons
- REST vs. Client-Server Architecture: REST builds upon client-server architecture but adds specific constraints like statelessness and a uniform interface.
- REST vs. CRUD: While REST maps closely to CRUD operations (Create, Read, Update, Delete), it includes additional guidelines for scalable and stateless interactions.
Pros
- Uniform interface: Ensures consistent communication standards.
- Stateless design: Simplifies server-side processing by keeping interactions independent.
- Cacheability: Enhances performance through HTTP caching mechanisms.
Cons
- Lacks built-in state management: Statelessness means REST does not inherently handle sessions.
- Over-fetching or under-fetching data: Can occur if APIs are not designed efficiently.
Example
Imagine a REST-based system for an online library:
- A book resource might be represented by the URL: http://example.com/books/1
- To update the resource (e.g., change the title of the book), the client would issue an HTTP PUT request:
Request:
PUT /books/1 HTTP/1.1Host: example.comContent-Type: application/json{"title": "Updated Title"}
Response:
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json{"id": 1,"title": "Updated Title","author": "Original Author"}
This interaction demonstrates REST principles without delving into implementation details of RESTful APIs. REST focuses on the structure and principles, making it adaptable to a variety of systems and use cases.