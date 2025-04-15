Selenium WebDriver is a core component of the Selenium framework that provides an API for interacting with web browsers programmatically. It allows users to automate browser actions such as clicking buttons, filling out forms, and navigating web pages. Unlike Selenium's older versions, WebDriver interacts directly with the browser without relying on JavaScript injection, making it more efficient and reliable for web automation and testing.

Also known as: WebDriver

Comparisons

Selenium WebDriver vs. Selenium IDE: WebDriver provides a programming interface for automation, while Selenium IDE is a record-and-playback tool with limited flexibility.

Selenium WebDriver vs. Playwright: Playwright offers better support for modern web applications with faster execution, whereas Selenium WebDriver has broader browser compatibility.

Pros

Supports multiple programming languages (Python, Java, JavaScript, C#, etc.).

Works with major browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari.

Provides fine-grained control over browser automation, including handling pop-ups, alerts, and dynamic elements.

Cons

Slower compared to headless automation tools due to browser overhead.

Requires additional setup, such as installing WebDriver executables for different browsers.

May need explicit waits to handle dynamic web elements properly.

Example

A developer automates a login process using Selenium WebDriver in Python: