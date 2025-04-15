Synchronous Request

A synchronous request is a type of HTTP request where the client waits for the server to respond before continuing. It blocks the execution of further code until the response is received.

Also known as: Blocking Request, Sequential Request, Serialized Request.

Comparisons

Synchronous vs. Asynchronous. Synchronous is when execution waits for the response, asynchronous - execution continues while waiting for the response.

Synchronous is when execution waits for the response, asynchronous - execution continues while waiting for the response. Blocking vs. Non-blocking. Blocking (synchronous) is when the program halts further operations until the task completes, non-blocking (asynchronous) - the program moves on to other tasks while waiting.

Blocking (synchronous) is when the program halts further operations until the task completes, non-blocking (asynchronous) - the program moves on to other tasks while waiting. Sequential vs. Concurrent. Sequential (synchronous) is when tasks are executed one after the other, concurrent (asynchronous) - multiple tasks can execute simultaneously or overlap.

Sequential (synchronous) is when tasks are executed one after the other, concurrent (asynchronous) - multiple tasks can execute simultaneously or overlap. Request-Wait vs. Fire-and-Forget. Request-Wait (synchronous) is when the client sends a request and waits for a reply, Fire-and-Forget (asynchronous) - the client sends a request without waiting for a response.

Pros

Simplicity. Easier to implement and understand due to straightforward flow.

Easier to implement and understand due to straightforward flow. Predictable Behavior. Code execution happens in a clear, sequential order.

Behavior. Code execution happens in a clear, sequential order. Easier Debugging. Errors and issues are easier to trace since execution pauses at the request.

Errors and issues are easier to trace since execution pauses at the request. Order Preservation. Requests are handled one at a time, ensuring proper sequence.

Cons

Performance Bottleneck. Blocks the execution of other tasks, leading to slower performance, especially in high-latency operations.

Blocks the execution of other tasks, leading to slower performance, especially in high-latency operations. Scalability Issues. Poor for systems that need to handle many simultaneous requests.

Poor for systems that need to handle many simultaneous requests. Resource Inefficiency. The system sits idle while waiting for a response, wasting CPU cycles.

The system sits idle while waiting for a response, wasting CPU cycles. Poor User Experience. In client-facing applications, users might experience lag or freezing during requests.

Example

In Python:

import requests url = "https://example.com" response = requests . get ( url ) if response . status_code == 200 : print ( "Page content:" , response . text ) else : print ( "Failed to retrieve the page. Status code:" , response . status_code ) print ( "Request completed." )