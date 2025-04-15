Synchronous Request

A synchronous request is a type of HTTP request where the client waits for the server to respond before continuing. It blocks the execution of further code until the response is received.

Also known as: Blocking Request, Sequential Request, Serialized Request.

Comparisons

  • Synchronous vs. Asynchronous. Synchronous is when execution waits for the response, asynchronous - execution continues while waiting for the response.
  • Blocking vs. Non-blocking. Blocking (synchronous) is when the program halts further operations until the task completes, non-blocking (asynchronous) - the program moves on to other tasks while waiting.
  • Sequential vs. Concurrent. Sequential (synchronous) is when tasks are executed one after the other, concurrent (asynchronous) - multiple tasks can execute simultaneously or overlap.
  • Request-Wait vs. Fire-and-Forget. Request-Wait (synchronous) is when the client sends a request and waits for a reply, Fire-and-Forget (asynchronous) - the client sends a request without waiting for a response.

Pros

  • Simplicity. Easier to implement and understand due to straightforward flow.
  • Predictable Behavior. Code execution happens in a clear, sequential order.
  • Easier Debugging. Errors and issues are easier to trace since execution pauses at the request.
  • Order Preservation. Requests are handled one at a time, ensuring proper sequence.

Cons

  • Performance Bottleneck. Blocks the execution of other tasks, leading to slower performance, especially in high-latency operations.
  • Scalability Issues. Poor for systems that need to handle many simultaneous requests.
  • Resource Inefficiency. The system sits idle while waiting for a response, wasting CPU cycles.
  • Poor User Experience. In client-facing applications, users might experience lag or freezing during requests.

Example

In Python:

import requests
# URL to scrape
url = "https://example.com"
# Synchronous HTTP GET request
response = requests.get(url)
# Execution pauses here until the response is received
if response.status_code == 200:
    print("Page content:", response.text)  # Process the response
else:
    print("Failed to retrieve the page. Status code:", response.status_code)
# Code after the request only runs once the response is received
print("Request completed.")

