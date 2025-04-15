HTTP Request

An HTTP request is a message sent from a client to a server to fetch data or perform an action. It includes a method (e.g., GET, POST), URL, headers, and optionally a body.

Also known as: Client request.

Comparisons

  • GET vs. POST: GET retrieves data, while POST sends data to modify server-side content.
  • Synchronous vs. Asynchronous Requests: Synchronous waits for a response before continuing, while asynchronous allows multitasking.

Pros

  • Versatile: Supports various methods for different actions.
  • Standardized: Compatible with all web technologies.

Cons

  • Vulnerability: Can be intercepted if not encrypted.
  • Limited payload for some methods: GET requests have size limitations.

Example

POST /submit-form HTTP/1.1
Host: example.com
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Content-Length: 27


name=John&email=john@example.com

This HTTP request uses the POST method to send form data (name and email) to the server at /submit-form. It includes headers like Content-Type to specify the type of data and Content-Length to indicate the size of the body. The body carries the form data to be processed by the server.

