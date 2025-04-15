URL (Uniform Resource Locator) is a reference or address used to access resources on the Internet. It specifies the location of a resource, such as a web page, file, or image, and the protocol required to retrieve it, like HTTP or HTTPS. A URL typically consists of several components, including the protocol, domain name, path, and optionally, query parameters and fragments.

Also known as: Web address, Web link, Internet address, Link, Website URL, Resource locator.

Comparisons

URL vs. URI: A URL is a type of URI (Uniform Resource Identifier) that not only identifies a resource but also specifies how to locate it. A URI, on the other hand, may not always include the access method.

URL vs. IP Address: While an IP address points to the location of a server on the Internet, a URL provides a more user-friendly address and specifies the exact resource and the protocol used to access it.

Pros

Accessibility: URLs provide a simple and standardized way to access resources across the web, making navigation and resource retrieval straightforward.

Human-Readable: Unlike IP addresses, URLs are often designed to be easily readable and memorable, helping users locate web pages and resources.

Interoperability: URLs work across different platforms and systems, providing a consistent method for accessing resources over the Internet.

Cons

Length and Complexity: URLs with multiple parameters, query strings, and fragments can become long and complex, making them harder to share or remember.

Security Risks: URLs can be manipulated for phishing attacks or other malicious activities, particularly if they are obfuscated or shortened.

Link Rot: Over time, URLs may become outdated or broken, leading to inaccessible resources, a phenomenon known as link rot.

Example

The URL https://www.example.com/products?id=1234 directs a user to a specific product page on a website. Here, https:// indicates the protocol, www.example.com is the domain name, and /products?id=1234 specifies the path and query parameters to access the particular product information.