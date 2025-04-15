An IP Address (Internet Protocol Address) is a unique numerical identifier assigned to each device connected to a computer network that uses the Internet Protocol for communication. An IP address enables devices to locate and communicate with each other over the internet or a local network. There are two main versions of IP addresses: IPv4 (e.g., 192.168.0.1) and IPv6 (e.g., 2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334), with IPv6 designed to accommodate the growing number of devices requiring addresses.

Also known as: IP number, Internet address, network address.

Comparisons

IP Address vs. MAC Address: An IP address is used to identify a device's location on a network, while a MAC address is a hardware identifier used to distinguish devices at the physical network layer.

IPv4 vs. IPv6: IPv4 uses a 32-bit address format, which supports about 4.3 billion unique addresses, while IPv6 uses a 128-bit format, allowing for a vastly larger number of unique addresses.

Pros

Device Identification: IP addresses allow each device to be uniquely identified on a network, enabling accurate routing of data between devices.

Scalability with IPv6: The introduction of IPv6 ensures a nearly infinite number of addresses, supporting the growth of connected devices worldwide.

Network Routing: IP addresses enable efficient routing of data packets across networks, ensuring data reaches its intended destination.

Cons

Privacy Concerns: IP addresses can reveal information about a user’s location and internet activity, potentially compromising privacy if not protected (e.g., through a VPN).

Limited IPv4 Addresses: IPv4 addresses are finite, and although IPv6 addresses this issue, the transition between the two protocols is still ongoing.

Dynamic IP Addressing: Some ISPs assign dynamic IP addresses, which can change periodically, causing potential issues for users requiring a consistent IP (e.g., for hosting services).

Example

When a user types a website URL into their browser, the DNS translates the domain name into the website's IP address (e.g., 172.217.12.206), enabling the user’s device to connect to the web server hosting the site.