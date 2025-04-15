What does Zyte offer?

Zyte is becoming known for its AI-driven data extraction, headless browser support, and automated session and cookie management. It provides a Smart Proxy Manager that dynamically rotates IPs and handles anti-bot challenges. However, its pricing structure can be difficult to comprehend and costly at scale, and users have reported limitations in concurrency and screenshot support.

Pricing: plans start at $100/month, with a 14-day free trial available (credit card required). Additional costs may apply for premium features like proxy management and AI-powered extraction tools, making it less accessible for budget-conscious users.

Strengths: Zyte is a strong choice for experienced developers who need AI-driven data extraction. Its Smart Proxy Manager handles proxy rotation and CAPTCHAs, making it well-suited for complex scraping tasks.

Limitations: For users looking for affordable, flexible scraping options, Zyte’s pricing and tiered feature access can be a drawback. Additionally, concurrency limitations and lack of real-time live chat support may not suit users with high-volume, time-sensitive scraping needs.

Best Zyte alternatives

#1 Decodo – a flexible & cost-effective scraping API

For users looking for a flexible, highly customizable scraping API, Decodo provides better control over request parameters, target templates, and automation options compared to Zyte.

Why choose Decodo over Zyte?

More control over requests – customize headers, cookies, and user agents for greater flexibility.

– customize headers, cookies, and user agents for greater flexibility. Task scheduling – automate scraping tasks and reduce manual work.

– automate scraping tasks and reduce manual work. Pre-built target templates – quickly extract data from popular websites without manual setup.

– quickly extract data from popular websites without manual setup. Async integration – faster, more scalable scraping workflows.

– faster, more scalable scraping workflows. Easy scaling – basic Core starter plans and Advanced plans with more advanced options and features.

– basic Core starter plans and Advanced plans with more advanced options and features. Advanced proxy management – higher success rates and fewer blocks.

– higher success rates and fewer blocks. 24/7 tech support – Decodo offers support for all its users through LiveChat and email, unlike Zyte, which only offers ticket-based support.

Best for: users who need a highly customizable scraping API with more automation options and real-time support.

#2 ZenRows – best for anti-bot bypassing

ZenRows and Zyte both offer built-in anti-bot bypassing and proxy rotation (much like Decodo), but they differ in flexibility and customization. ZenRows provides an easier integration process but lacks some of Zyte’s AI-powered features.

Why choose ZenRows over Zyte?

More affordable pricing options – ZenRows offers lower-cost plans for small-scale scrapers.

– ZenRows offers lower-cost plans for small-scale scrapers. Pre-configured anti-bot protection – automatically bypass CAPTCHAs and rate limits.

– automatically bypass CAPTCHAs and rate limits. Workflow automation – ideal for ongoing data extraction tasks.

– ideal for ongoing data extraction tasks. Simple API integration – easier to set up than Zyte’s AI-driven platform.

Best for: developers who want a simple scraping API with built-in bot protection with a smaller price tag.

#3 ScraperAPI – a basic scraping API with limited scalability

ScraperAPI is a lighter-weight alternative to Zyte, designed for basic web scraping tasks. While it lacks Zyte’s advanced AI-driven features, it’s cheaper and easier to integrate for high-volume users.

Why choose ScraperAPI over Zyte?

More affordable pay-as-you-go pricing – better for users who need flexible scaling.

– better for users who need flexible scaling. Proxy rotation & CAPTCHA-handling – high success rates on most websites.

– high success rates on most websites. Broad data delivery options – supports multiple formats for extracted data.

– supports multiple formats for extracted data. Faster setup & integration – simple API calls make it easier to start scraping quickly.

Best for: users who need a basic scraping API for high-volume tasks without the complexity of Zyte’s AI-driven platform.

Which web scraping API should you choose?