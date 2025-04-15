Best Zyte Alternatives: Top Web Scraping APIs Compared
If you're searching for a robust web scraping API but find Zyte isn't the right fit for your needs, you're not alone. Whether you’re looking for different pricing, customization options, or features, there’s a range of alternatives available in the market. In this guide, we’ll compare Decodo, ZenRows, ScraperAPI, and Zyte to help you determine the best solution for your scraping needs.
What does Zyte offer?
Zyte is becoming known for its AI-driven data extraction, headless browser support, and automated session and cookie management. It provides a Smart Proxy Manager that dynamically rotates IPs and handles anti-bot challenges. However, its pricing structure can be difficult to comprehend and costly at scale, and users have reported limitations in concurrency and screenshot support.
Pricing: plans start at $100/month, with a 14-day free trial available (credit card required). Additional costs may apply for premium features like proxy management and AI-powered extraction tools, making it less accessible for budget-conscious users.
Strengths: Zyte is a strong choice for experienced developers who need AI-driven data extraction. Its Smart Proxy Manager handles proxy rotation and CAPTCHAs, making it well-suited for complex scraping tasks.
Limitations: For users looking for affordable, flexible scraping options, Zyte’s pricing and tiered feature access can be a drawback. Additionally, concurrency limitations and lack of real-time live chat support may not suit users with high-volume, time-sensitive scraping needs.
Best Zyte alternatives
#1 Decodo – a flexible & cost-effective scraping API
For users looking for a flexible, highly customizable scraping API, Decodo provides better control over request parameters, target templates, and automation options compared to Zyte.
Why choose Decodo over Zyte?
- More control over requests – customize headers, cookies, and user agents for greater flexibility.
- Task scheduling – automate scraping tasks and reduce manual work.
- Pre-built target templates – quickly extract data from popular websites without manual setup.
- Async integration – faster, more scalable scraping workflows.
- Easy scaling – basic Core starter plans and Advanced plans with more advanced options and features.
- Advanced proxy management – higher success rates and fewer blocks.
- 24/7 tech support – Decodo offers support for all its users through LiveChat and email, unlike Zyte, which only offers ticket-based support.
Best for: users who need a highly customizable scraping API with more automation options and real-time support.
#2 ZenRows – best for anti-bot bypassing
ZenRows and Zyte both offer built-in anti-bot bypassing and proxy rotation (much like Decodo), but they differ in flexibility and customization. ZenRows provides an easier integration process but lacks some of Zyte’s AI-powered features.
Why choose ZenRows over Zyte?
- More affordable pricing options – ZenRows offers lower-cost plans for small-scale scrapers.
- Pre-configured anti-bot protection – automatically bypass CAPTCHAs and rate limits.
- Workflow automation – ideal for ongoing data extraction tasks.
- Simple API integration – easier to set up than Zyte’s AI-driven platform.
Best for: developers who want a simple scraping API with built-in bot protection with a smaller price tag.
#3 ScraperAPI – a basic scraping API with limited scalability
ScraperAPI is a lighter-weight alternative to Zyte, designed for basic web scraping tasks. While it lacks Zyte’s advanced AI-driven features, it’s cheaper and easier to integrate for high-volume users.
Why choose ScraperAPI over Zyte?
- More affordable pay-as-you-go pricing – better for users who need flexible scaling.
- Proxy rotation & CAPTCHA-handling – high success rates on most websites.
- Broad data delivery options – supports multiple formats for extracted data.
- Faster setup & integration – simple API calls make it easier to start scraping quickly.
Best for: users who need a basic scraping API for high-volume tasks without the complexity of Zyte’s AI-driven platform.
Which web scraping API should you choose?
Feature
Decodo
Zyte
ZenRows
ScraperAPI
Pricing
From $29/mo
From $100/mo
From $49/mo
From $49/mo
JavaScript rendering
Custom parsing
Target templates
Limited
Task scheduling
Async integration
Data delivery options
JSON, CSV, Webhooks, API
Limited
Limited
Referral program
24/7 support
How Decodo stands out from the competition
- Cost-effectiveness – the most affordable, high-quality solution for small and mid-sized businesses.
- Ease of use – pre-built templates, async integration, and automation options make it straightforward to set up and use.
- Best support – 24/7 live chat, unlike competitors that rely on email/tickets.
- High customizability – tweak headers, cookies, user agents, and data formats according to your needs.
- Great for scaling – start small with Core plans and upgrade to Advanced once you’re ready to grow your infrastructure.
Ready to try it yourself? Explore Decodo’s free 7-day trial and discover the solution that’s right for you!
This evaluation reflects our understanding of the information available as of December 2024. We encourage readers to conduct their own research for in-depth comparisons. All product names, logos, and brands mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the property of their respective owners. Their inclusion does not imply endorsement or affiliation.