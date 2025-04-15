Best of Data World

Explore helpful resources for every use case
Whether you’re searching for a more user-friendly data collection solution or want to compare different providers, we’ve gathered everything in one place.
Decodo Blog
Build knowledge on residential proxies, or pick up some dope ideas for your next project - our blog is just the perfect place.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
How to Send a POST Request With cURL?
Sending a POST request with cURL is a common task in web development and API interactions. When making a POST request, cURL allows you to send data to a server, often to submit forms or interact with APIs. Understanding how to craft and send POST requests using cURL is essential for testing APIs, debugging, and automating web interactions. In this guide, we'll explore how to use cURL to send POST requests effectively.
Martin Ganchev
Aug 21, 2024
8 min read
A Comprehensive Guide on Using Proxy with cURL in 2025
Whether you're a developer or an IT professional, data is an essential element of your everyday tasks. One of the most popular tools for data transfer is cURL (client for URL), which is embedded in almost every device that transfers data over different internet protocols.
However, when it comes to transferring data through a proxy, using cURL becomes even more critical. So, let's delve into the basics of cURL and proxies, discuss how it works, and get valuable tips on how to use cURL with proxy settings.
So, buckle up, pal, and get ready to learn how to use cURL with proxy and why it is essential in data transfer.
James Keenan
Jan 24, 2024
7 min read
How to Scrape GitHub: A Practical Tutorial 2025
GitHub is one of the most significant sources of technical knowledge on the internet, especially for developers building intricate applications. Follow this guide to learn how to extract this valuable data and effortlessly follow the latest tech trends.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
A Complete Guide to Web Data Parsing Using Beautiful Soup in Python
Beautiful Soup is a widely used Python library that plays a vital role in data extraction. It offers powerful tools for parsing HTML and XML documents, making it possible to extract valuable data from web pages effortlessly. This library simplifies the often complex process of dealing with the unstructured content found on the internet, allowing you to transform raw web data into a structured and usable format.
HTML document parsing plays a pivotal role in the world of information. The HTML data can be used further for data integration, analysis, and automation, covering everything from business intelligence to research and beyond. The web is a massive place full of valuable information; therefore, in this guide, we’ll employ various tools and scripts to explore the vast seas and teach them to bring back all the data.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Nov 16, 2023
14 min read
What is an SSL or HTTPS Proxy
If you are new to proxies, you might be confused by how many proxy types there are: residential, rotating, datacenter, backconnect, SSL proxies… The list goes on!
The proxy ‘type’ usually refers to one of its two traits: the connection method or the type of the device acting as your proxy. SSL or HTTPS proxies denote the protocol you use to connect through the proxy server, namely, the HTTPS protocol.
Mariam Nakani
Mar 11, 2024
4 min read
How to Leverage ChatGPT for Effective Web Scraping
Artificial intelligence is transforming various fields, ushering in new possibilities for automation and efficiency. As one of the leading AI tools, ChatGPT can be especially helpful in the realm of data collection, where it serves as a powerful ally in extracting and parsing information. So, in this blog post, we provide a step-by-step guide to using ChatGPT for web scraping. Additionally, we explore the limitations of using ChatGPT for this purpose and offer an alternative method for scraping the web.
Dominykas Niaura
Feb 28, 2024
8 min read