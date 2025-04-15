lxml Tutorial: Parsing HTML and XML Documents

Keepin’ it short and sweet: data parsing is a process of computer software converting unstructured and often unreadable data into structured and readable format. Parsing offers a lot of benefits, some of which include work optimization, saving time, reducing costs, and many more; in addition, you can use parsed data in plenty of different situations.

Even tho that sounds epic, parsing itself can be quite complicated. But hold on, buddy, and get ready to explore a step-by-step process on how to parse HTML and XML documents using lxml.