What is data parsing?

Simply put, parsing is a process of changing one type of data into a different kind. Parsing doesn’t have a definite converting format. Everything depends on how a parser has been built.

Let’s take data scraping as an example and see how the basic flow looks like. You select the targets you want to scrape and then receive the results. Parsing is the next step after scraping.

Scraping will give you the data you need, but it will often be in a raw HTML file that’s hard to read. Parsing will then convert the HTML file into a more readable format (for example, JSON) that you can better understand and use.

