Change (upgrade/downgrade/renew) subscription plan
You can change your plan in the dashboard.
Plan changes:
1/3. Upgrade – buying a bigger plan while having an active subscription.
- All unused traffic gets transferred to the new subscription period.
- Additional proxy users get transferred to a new subscription. This applies to the proxy users that you purchased.
- If you upgrade within the first 14 days of your first billing cycle, the refund policy is no longer valid.
2/3. Renew – buying the same plan again while having an active subscription.
- All unused traffic is lost.
- Additional proxy users get transferred to a new subscription. This applies to the proxy users that you purchased.
- If you renew within the first 14 days of your first billing cycle, the refund policy is no longer valid.
3/3. Downgrade – buying a smaller plan while having an active subscription.
- All unused traffic is lost.
- Additional proxy users get transferred to a new subscription. This applies to the proxy users that you purchased.
- If you renew within the first 14 days of your first billing cycle, the refund policy is no longer valid.
What happens when you change your plan:
Upgrade
Renew
Downgrade
Transferring unused traffic
Purchase extra proxy users
14-day money-back
NOTE:
The refund policy is valid only for the first order. If you change your plan, the 14-day money-back option is no longer valid. Read more about our refund policy here.
Find out more about transferring unused traffic (GBs) here.
What happens if I use a coupon when registering?
To find out more about how plan changes affect coupons and discounts, see our coupon FAQ page.
