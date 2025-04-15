You can change your plan in the dashboard.

Plan changes:

1/3. Upgrade – buying a bigger plan while having an active subscription.

All unused traffic gets transferred to the new subscription period. Additional proxy users get transferred to a new subscription. This applies to the proxy users that you purchased. If you upgrade within the first 14 days of your first billing cycle, the refund policy is no longer valid.

2/3. Renew – buying the same plan again while having an active subscription.

All unused traffic is lost. Additional proxy users get transferred to a new subscription. This applies to the proxy users that you purchased. If you renew within the first 14 days of your first billing cycle, the refund policy is no longer valid.

3/3. Downgrade – buying a smaller plan while having an active subscription.