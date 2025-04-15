Using discount coupon code
If you have a discount coupon code and want to use it, you need to:
- Register to the dashboard.
- Go to the “Pricing” tab on the left.
- Choose a plan.
- Enter the coupon code during the checkout and purchase the chosen plan.
Note: coupons aren’t valid for crypto and Wallet purchases.
What will happen with my discount code (coupon) after I change my plan?
Discounts apply only for your first subscription month and only for your first plan purchase. If you change your plan and cancel your subscription, the discount won’t be applied anymore.
If you need any help, reach out to us via LiveChat.