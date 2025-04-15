A backconnect proxy is configurable residential proxy access. You can add specific parameters such as session type, country, city and fully control your connection.

Decodo offers single backconnect endpoint: gate.decodo.com:7000. To use this endpoint you need to pass all parameters in a string alongside your username and password (whitelist authentication does not work here). For example a location-targeted backconnect proxy server parameter lets you access IPs only from a certain country or city.

As backconnect proxy works only on residential pool, it assigns a new IP address for each rotating request or a sticky IP for up to 24 hours. If you want to use sticky session use Session ID. Otherwise, just ignore that part to receive a rotating proxy.

The backconnect entry node can be used in various applications. Find more information about backconnect proxies here.

You will need to pass every parameter for your session alongside the username in the username field like this: user-username-country-country_code-city-city_name-session-randomstring. Few examples:

Random proxy from a random country/city